ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded up $21.97 on Thursday, reaching $191.25. 2,489,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $285.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

