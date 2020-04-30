Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aegion updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of AEGN stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Aegion has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Aegion news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,458.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

AEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Earnings History for Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

