Aeron Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.02399760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00196387 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, IDEX, Coinrail, IDAX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

