American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.52. American Axle & Manufact. shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 90,003 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The stock has a market cap of $490.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director James A. Mccaslin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter worth $45,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

