Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.96 and its 200-day moving average is $221.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.