Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.13-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.15 million.Amkor Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.13) – $0.08 EPS.

AMKR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,872. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amkor Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

