Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $13.05. Apache shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 29,859,297 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. UBS Group raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on Apache from $27.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,327,000 after buying an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

