Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.34, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.

AAPL traded up $6.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.95. 45,145,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,274.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.45.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

