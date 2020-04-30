Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.