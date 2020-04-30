AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a P/E ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday. Sidoti lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

