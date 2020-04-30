Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.67-5.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6-14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.58 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.67-5.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $145.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.91.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

