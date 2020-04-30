BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0297 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Livecoin. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $14,053.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,922,471 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

