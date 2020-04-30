Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-$82 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.41 million.Blackline also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.08-0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Blackline stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.74. 821,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 0.82. Blackline has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

