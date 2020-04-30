BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.
NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $5.39 on Thursday. BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.
About BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.