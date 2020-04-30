Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Raised by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,032,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,948,465. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.