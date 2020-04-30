Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.33 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.49. 926,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,995. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,821. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

