Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $438-443 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.07 million.Callaway Golf also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.27-0.31 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.
Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33.
About Callaway Golf
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
