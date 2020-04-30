Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.27-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $438-443 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.89 million.Callaway Golf also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.27-0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen raised shares of Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

