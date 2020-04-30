Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.27-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $438-443 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.89 million.Callaway Golf also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.27-0.31 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.77.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
