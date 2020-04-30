Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.78. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 117,444,610 shares traded.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

The firm has a market cap of $237.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 322,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after buying an additional 418,637 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3,324.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,655,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,485,000 after buying an additional 723,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 205,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

