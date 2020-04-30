Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) versus LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Financial Contrast

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cars.com and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com -73.40% 7.22% 4.27% LiveRamp -46.96% -12.55% -11.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $606.68 million 0.57 -$445.32 million $1.45 3.57 LiveRamp $285.62 million 8.98 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -27.80

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cars.com and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 0 7 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cars.com presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 213.71%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $56.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.90%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Volatility & Risk

Cars.com has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cars.com beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

