Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE CAT traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,100. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.