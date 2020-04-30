Cfra Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $74.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cfra from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.14. 77,632,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,753,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

