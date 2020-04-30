Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $105.56 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.21.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

