CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.63. CMS Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.64-2.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.