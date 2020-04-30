CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $56.17. 571,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,013. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.