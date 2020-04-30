Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 528,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after buying an additional 350,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 160,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,515,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 141,292 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNC stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 926,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $708.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

