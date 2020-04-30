Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Given $8.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. 34.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JCS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,143. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Communications Systems had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

