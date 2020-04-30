Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.31. Conduent shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 106,000 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $482.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

