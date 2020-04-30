Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Announces Earnings Results

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.74) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

CIC stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 116 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,196. Conygar Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.14). The stock has a market cap of $62.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.86.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

