Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Announces Earnings Results

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.74) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
CIC stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 116 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,196. Conygar Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.14). The stock has a market cap of $62.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.86.
Conygar Investment Company Profile
