Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.Crane also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-4.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 162,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Crane’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

