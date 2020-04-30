Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.30. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 82,578 shares trading hands.

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

