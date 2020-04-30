D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,839,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

