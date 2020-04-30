D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.
Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,839,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
