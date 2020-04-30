Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Trimmed by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRI traded down $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $73.79. 3,296,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

