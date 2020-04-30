Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Databroker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $858,839.05 and $5,641.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.83 or 0.03930277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010989 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

