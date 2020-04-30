DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Up to $10.03

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $10.03. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 1,977,659 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCP. Raymond James cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In other DCP Midstream news, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

