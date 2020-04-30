Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45. Edison International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.32-4.62 EPS.

EIX stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.71. 2,004,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,283. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

