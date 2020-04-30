Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.48. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1,604,974 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

