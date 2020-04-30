EncryptoTel [WAVES] Market Cap Achieves $315,059.58 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $315,059.58 and $227.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.02399760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00196387 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

