Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $156.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,974,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.94. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

