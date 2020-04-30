Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 4.19% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000.

FMAT stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,598. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.