Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. 34,921,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,998,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

