Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Sells 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $6.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,669. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

