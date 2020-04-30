First Ascent Asset Management LLC Sells 30,060 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 7.1% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,316,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 498,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,572,000.

VTEB traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

