First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.59%.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get First Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

FRBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.