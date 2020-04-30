First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.59%.
NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
See Also: What is a price target?
