First Business Financial Services Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.74. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.15. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.