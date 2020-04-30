First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FAM stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

