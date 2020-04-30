First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FMY opened at $13.21 on Thursday. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Compound Interest

Dividend History for First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit