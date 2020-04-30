First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FMY opened at $13.21 on Thursday. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

