First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/short Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $12.70 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.