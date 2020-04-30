Fluent Financial LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,772,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,683. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

