Fruth Investment Management Acquires 200 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,846,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $69.23. 1,961,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,574. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,990 shares of company stock worth $1,017,830. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

